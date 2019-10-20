JMU Volleyball tops Hofstra for fourth straight sweep

Balanced offensive efforts led James Madison volleyball to a three-set sweep over the reigning Colonial Athletic Association champions as JMU blanked Hofstra, 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-17), on Sunday afternoon in Godwin Hall.

JMU Volleyball head coach Lauren Steinbrecher

The Dukes (12-6, 6-2) notched their fourth consecutive sweep in conference action to take sole possession of second place, passing Hofstra (12-8, 5-3) with the victory.

Senior Briley Brind'Amour led JMU with nine kills while Danielle Nathan, Sophia Davis and M'Kaela White all registered seven. JMU racked up 13 blocks in the win and were led by Davis with nine, followed by senior Sarah Martin with six.

HOW IT HAPPENED

SET 1 | After going point-for-point early on, the Dukes put together a strong attack in which they recorded a .333 hitting percentage to take the first set, 25-19. JMU also had a solid defensive performance as the front row blocked four Hofstra attacks.

SET 2 | Carrying their momentum into the second stanza, the Dukes took control early in the set (2-1) and never looked back, taking a two-set lead with a 25-18 win. Capitalizing on an 8-0 run with graduate student Karis Beasley serving, JMU led by as many as 11 points. JMU was dominant at the net, blocking seven Pride attacks.

SET 3 | JMU never trailed in the third set, winning 25-17 to secure the three-set sweep.

MATCH NOTES

- Four Dukes recorded service aces – Beasley, Martin, Caroline Dozier and Savannah Marshall.

- Davis' nine blocks were a match high and two shy of tying her career-high 11.

- JMU more than doubled Hofstra in blocks, recording 13 team blocks to the Pride's six.

- Martin's 24 assists and Marshall's 10 digs were all match highs while nine kills from Brind'Amour was a team high.

QUOTING COACH STEINBRECHER

"I'm super excited – I think that our team is getting better every week so to come in here and play a really good team like that is huge for us. Any time that you play a team that previously knocked you out of the tournament, you spend a year thinking about it, so I know our players were excited for the chance to play them again. I thought we did a great job of running a balanced offense – having a team win where all of our attackers contributed offensively, defensively and they all served well. Sarah Martin ran a great offense and our libero, Savannah Marshall, made some great plays. It was a great team effort all around which is what you want, because you become very hard to stop."

UP NEXT

The Dukes hit the road next week for their southern swing, stopping in Charleston to play the Cougars on Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. before competing against the UNCW Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.