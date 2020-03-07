JMU WBB blows by William & Mary, earns share of CAA Regular-Season Title

James Madison women's basketball defeated William & Mary, 67-53 in both teams' regular-season finale to earn a share of its third consecutive Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title on Saturday evening.

The Dukes (25-4, 16-2 CAA) put a bow on the regular season with a conference leading nine-game winning streak. JMU will enter the CAA Women's Basketball Championship presented by Sonabank as the No. 2 seed.

The Dukes had three players score in double figures led by senior Jackie Benitez who had 16 points and a game-high tying two steals. Freshman Kiki Jefferson filled the stat sheet with 15 points, a team-high tying seven rebounds, a game- and career-high four assists and two steals.

Senior Kamiah Smalls rounded out the double figure scorers for the Dukes with 10 points to go along with four boards, a pair of assists and a steal.

How it Happened

JMU was unable to get into any kind of offensive rhythm in the first as the Dukes made 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) shots without nailing a three (0-of-7) to exit the first quarter trailing the Tribe (21-8, 12-6 CAA) 18-12.

William & Mary made a bucket to begin the second quarter but JMU responded by going on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 20. After a couple back-and-forth buckets, the Dukes were able to take a 31-28 lead into half.

The Dukes came out of halftime on fire, knocking down 50 percent (8-of-16) of their shots in the third including ending the quarter on a 9-0 run to take a commanding 50-40 lead after 30 minutes which was enough room for the win.

Quick Hits

- The Dukes ended the regular-season with a perfect 15-0 record in the CAA when JMU leads at half

- JMU eclipsed the 25-win mark for the 10th time over the past 11 seasons

- Benitez secured her 20th double-digit performance of the season, good for second-most on the squad (Smalls, 26)

Up Next

Second-seeded JMU will have a first-round bye in the CAA Women's Basketball Championship presented by Sonabank. The No. 2 Dukes will face off against the winner of the No. 7 Elon vs. No. 10 Hofstra matchup on March 12 at 5 p.m.