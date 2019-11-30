JMU WBB drops road contest at Virginia

James Madison women's basketball dropped a contest 55-49 to Virginia in the first game of the Cavalier Classic.

The defeat dropped JMU's overall record to 5-2.

Kayla Cooper-Williams led the Dukes with four points, seven rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Kamiah Smalls tacked on 16 points and Madison Green chipped in as well with seven points and two steals.

The JMU offense made hay from three-point land, pouring in eight threes. Smalls hit three treys for the Dukes in the contest.

JMU's defense held Virginia to only 35.8% shooting from the field, including 25% from beyond the arc.

How it Happened

JMU struggled out of the gate, falling behind 23-7 at the end of the first quarter.

JMU then started off the second quarter by going on an 11-0 run, highlighted by a bucket from Kiki Jefferson, to narrow its deficit to 23-18. The Dukes held Virginia to just two points in the second quarter and entered the break down five, 25-20.

JMU came out of halftime on fire, going on an 8-0 run, punctuated by a basket from Devon Merritt, to grab a 28-25 lead with 4:24 to go in the third. Before the third period was over, the Dukes added one point to that lead and entered the fourth quarter with a 39-35 edge. JMU knocked down five three-pointers in the quarter to score 15 of its 19 total points.

Virginia then erased the JMU lead in the game's final quarter for a 55-49 comeback victory.

GAME NOTES

JMU is now 9-16 when playing Virginia.

The Cavaliers snapped a three-game win streak for the Dukes

The Dukes seven points in the first quarter was the first time being held under 10 points in a frame

The two points allowed in the second quarter is least points allowed in a quarter, and was the fifth time holding under 10 points in a quarter

JMU then held UVA to 10 points in the third quarter for the sixth time holding an opponent 10 and under in a quarter

The Dukes allowed no field goals in the second quarter

Smalls three three-pointers made puts her tied all-time in ninth with Tamera Young with 142

This was the fewest points scored since scoring 48 last season against North Carolina A&T on March 22, 2019

UP NEXT

JMU will wrap up their time at the Cavalier Classic against UCF on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

