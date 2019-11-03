JMU Women's Soccer Battles to Dramatic CAA Semifinal Victory

Junior Sophie Brause headed home a corner kick in the 10th minute of overtime on Sunday afternoon, sending the James Madison women's soccer team to the Colonial Athletic Association final with a 3-2 victory over No. 2 Delaware in the CAA Semifinal at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium.

Brause's match-winner capped a hard-fought 100 minutes that saw the sixth-seeded Dukes (9-11-1) fight to erase a pair of one-goal deficits, with junior Ebony Wiseman levelling things at 2-2 with just 1:39 left to play. On the afternoon, JMU outshot the second-seeded Blue Hens (12-7) by a 21-13 margin, including a 14-7 gap in shots on goal.

After the Dukes fell behind early, sophomore Hannah Coulling tied things up for the first time, with Delaware answering quickly to make it 2-1 inside 20 minutes. After neither side found a goal for the next 70 minutes, Wiseman dramatically made it 2-2, setting the stage for Brause's winner.

Wiseman led the way for the Dukes on the day, racking up a staggering eight shots while putting four on frame. Sophomore Iris Rabot picked up the assist on all three of Sunday's goals, giving her seven on the season, second-most on the team.

Senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea racked up five saves on the day to send JMU to the final, including a 1-on-1 save early in the overtime period to keep the Dukes alive.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

14' | Coulling notched her third goal in five matches to level the match just before the 15-minute mark, slamming home Rabot's corner kick at the far post to make it 1-1.

89' | Wiseman forced overtime at the death, controlling a long ball from Rabot and turning in one motion to rip a shot across frame from six yards to force the extra period at 2-2.

100' | Brause nodded home the winner off the Dukes' seventh corner kick of the match, beating her defender to the near post and flicking home her third goal of the year to send JMU into the final.

Delaware

7' | Sara D'Appolonia opened the scoring exactly on the seven-minute mark, collecting a misplay in the back and firing on an open net from 25 yards to make it 1-0.

19' | Riley Dixon pushed the lead back to 2-1 on a counter-attack, getting a through ball on the left wing and firing a shot across frame to give the Blue Hens the lead.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"What a crazy, exciting and exhausting match. It's what you expect in a semifinal when everything is on the line. I'm so proud of the girls and this amazing effort. Now, we head back to where we were last year: the championship game against a very good Hofstra team with a berth to the NCAA Tournament on the line. We're very happy for our team to be playing another week together!"

UP NEXT

The Dukes move on to Saturday afternoon's CAA Final, where they will travel north to face top-seeded Hofstra in a rematch of last year's title bout. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Hempstead, N.Y.

