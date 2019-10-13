JMU Women's Soccer blasts College of Charleston, 4-0

Four different players scored on Sunday afternoon as James Madison romped to a 4-0 victory over College of Charleston in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action at Sentara Park.

The Dukes (5-9-1, 2-2-1 CAA) were dominant on offense throughout the day, racking up 23 shots and putting 17 of their shots on goal, the most for the program since at least 2009. JMU also racked up 11 corner kicks on the afternoon, while holding the Cougars (8-6, 2-3 CAA) to just eight shots.

Seniors Claire Meiser and Haley Crawford and juniors Ginger Deel and Sophie Brause all found the back of the net for the Dukes, as they racked up four goals for the second time in three matches, after besting Northeastern in a 4-3 contest exactly seven days ago.

Senior Phoebe Dinga tallied a pair of assists on the afternoon, giving her five on the season and three in the last three matches, while Deel led the attack with five shots and four shots on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Hannah McShea tallied four saves in the win, including a diving save in the second half to preserve her second shutout of the season and the ninth of her career.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

10' | Meiser opened the scoring after just 9:04, putting the finishing touches on a midfield combination between Dinga and sophomore Iris Rabot. After a one-touch through ball from Dinga, Meiser used her first touch to lash a right-footed shot across goal that caromed off the left post and into the net.

15' | Crawford doubled the lead exactly on the quarter-hour mark, taking a short feed from senior Maia Foley and finishing from six yards to make it 2-0.

40' | Brause buried her own close-range finish before the break, poking home her second of the year after sophomore Hannah Coulling had her header parried but not caught.

50' | Deel capped the scoring just after halftime, sealing things when she deflected home a driven ball from Dinga to make it 4-0 with her fourth goal of the season.

QUOTING COACH WALTERS

"I'm proud of the effort the team put in for the entire match today. Our talent and our mentality found one another and it was fun to watch. We haven't had many shutouts this year, so it was a goal of ours to keep a zero on the board. Our back line and goalkeeper took a lot of pride in keeping the clean sheet."

CLIMBING THE RECORD BOOKS

With her 25th career goal on Sunday, senior Haley Crawford moved into a tie for 13th on the Dukes' career goals list, matching Cate Tisinger (2007-10) one goal behind Tasha Ellia (1995-97).

Crawford is also now in sole possession of seventh on JMU's career points list with 79. Teresa Rynier (2007-10) and Julie Reule (1991-94) are tied for fifth with 93 points each.

Junior Ginger Deel scored her 15th career goal on Sunday, moving into a tie for 22nd all-time at JMU with Deanna Saracino (2001-02), Lauren Stritzl (1995-98) and Stacey Tourtellotte (1995-96).

UP NEXT

The Dukes will remain at home in the second half of the week, welcoming Towson to Harrisonburg on Thursday, Oct. 17 for a 7 p.m. matchup at Sentara Park. On Sunday, the Tigers dropped a 3-1 decision to Elon at home to fall to 3-10-1 (0-5 CAA) on the season.

