JMU announces digital broadcast schedule for fall sports

James Madison fans will have new opportunities to follow the Dukes via digital platforms with the Colonial Athletic Association’s new partnership with FloSports. Those games are in addition to the coverage available in previous seasons on MadiZONE, as both coverage schedules are set for the fall sport programs.

The CAA and FloSports unveiled the package of fall sports to air on the digital platform with JMU to make 17 appearances, including two home games for football and one each for field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball as well as 11 total away contests across all sports.

Fans can sign up for FloSports at a rate of $12.50 per month on a month-by-month basis or $95.88 for a full year subscription ($7.99 per month). A subscription provides access to all content offered across any of FloSports’ various digital channels.

MadiZONE will have exclusive digital coverage of four home events each for football, field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball. Select away conference games will also be available shared to MadiZONE as schedules are determined by other schools. All home and away broadcasts on MadiZONE are free.

Director of Broadcast Services Curt Dudley will again serve as lead voice of the Dukes on all MadiZONE and FloSports broadcasts. Telemedia Productions provides all production services for home JMU broadcasts while sponsorship elements for all broadcasts are managed by JMU Sports Properties, a branch of Learfield IMG College.

Additional JMU home events will be available on Facebook Live from JMUSports. Stay tuned to JMUSports.com and social media as those events will be listed as they are confirmed closer to game days. Digital streaming options for non-conference opponents will also be communicated via JMUSports.com schedule pages and social media platforms for each JMU sport program.

Television coverage of JMU home football games will be announced at a later date.

Weekly press conferences with JMU head coaches originating from O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg will again be available on JMUSports Facebook Live beginning August 26 and extending through the end of March. The event will switch this year from Tuesdays to Mondays from noon to approximately 1 p.m.