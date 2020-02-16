JMU baseball drops series finale against NC State sunday afternoon

The JMU baseball team (0-3) concluded their season opening series with No. 16 NC State on Sunday afternoon, dropping the finale, 11-2, at Doak Field.

At the plate, freshmen Chase DeLauter and Mason Dunaway concluded their first collegiate series on a good note, as they went 1-for-3 with a RBI and 1-for-2 with a double, respectively. Senior DaVonn Griffin provided the first RBI of the game and went 1-for-3, while sophomore Nick Zona was the lone Duke with multiple hits going 2-for-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes were trailing 2-0 in the second inning when they first put runs on the board. Senior Fox Semones was hit by a pitch, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout, and then scored when Griffin hit a single into left field to make the score 2-1.

The Wolfpack scored nine unanswered runs though over the next seven innings before the Dukes were able to put another run on the board. Junior Dallas Jackson scored on a DeLauter groundout in the ninth, but that was all that JMU would be able to do in the ninth, dropping the contest 11-2.

GAME FACTS

» The Dukes drew six walks from NC State pitching.

» DeLauter and Griffin ended their weekends well, going 5-for-11 (.455) and 3-for-7 (.429), respectively. DeLauter added four RBI.

» DeLauter and Dunaway both drew two walks.

UP NEXT

The Dukes return to action on Tuesday, February 18 when they travel to Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.