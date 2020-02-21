JMU baseball earns extra-inning win in home opener

Freshman Chase DeLauter provided the heroics on Friday afternoon, hitting a walk off single in the 10th inning to propel James Madison to a win in their home opener against Quinnipiac.

Senior Brett Ayer (1-1) picked up the victory for JMU, going four shutout innings out of the bullpen. Ayer scattered two hits while striking out six. Junior Nick Stewart started for the Dukes on the mound and threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Freshman Chase DeLauter led the way offensively for the Dukes, going 2-for-5 in the ballgame with an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

A pitching duel took over the afternoon at Eagle Field, as neither team could get a runner to cross the plate over the first nine innings. Quinnipiac couldn’t get much going in their half of the tenth, sending the Dukes to the plate.

After two ground outs to start the inning, sophomore Nick Zona reached on an infield single that sent DeLauter to the plate. The freshman then sliced a pitch to left center that allowed Zona, who was running on the pitch, to come all the way around to scoring the winning run.

GAME FACTS

» Stewart and Ayer combined to shut out Quinnipiac.

» JMU pitchers limited Quinnipiac to just 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

» Stewart picked off his first runner of the season.

» DeLauter hit his first career walk off hit.

» Michael Morgan threw out all three baserunners who attempted to steal on the day.

QUOTING HEAD COACH MARLIN IKENBERRY

"I'm proud of the way our guys kept grinding tonight," said Ikenberry. "It was a good Friday night game! I thought Nick Stewart had great stuff. Quinnipiac did the same thing NC State did and just kept fouling balls off and getting his pitch count up. I was proud of how we played defense. We had some opportunities to score earlier in the game, but Quinnipiac's Nicolosi just making good pitches. The way we scored the winning run, Nick Zona beats out an infield single and is running on the pitch when Chase DeLauter hits it to left center field. We just kept playing hard and it won the game for us!"

UP NEXT

The Dukes return to action tomorrow, February 22 for a 1 pm scheduled first pitch. The original scheduled doubleheader was rescheduled to a single nine inning game.