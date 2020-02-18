JMU baseball earns first win of 2020

Senior Fox Semones hit two home runs Tuesday afternoon, leading the James Madison baseball team to a 12-4 Victory over the host Richmond Spiders at Pitt Field.

Junior Justin Showalter (1-0) started on the mound and picked up the win for JMU, their first of the year (1-3). The right-hander went two shutout innings while giving up two hits, allowing no walks and striking out three. Junior Michael Bechtold also pitched well for the Dukes, throwing two scoreless innings while allowing one hit, with no walks and two strikeouts.

Semones went 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring three times and collected four RBI from the two home runs. Freshman Chase DeLauter went 3-for-5 with three RBIs along with one walk, having reaching base safely in all four games to start his collegiate career.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes got the scoring started early, putting on four runs in the first inning which included Semones’ first home run of the year. The Dukes were able to put three more runs on the board in the third, courtesy of a Michael Morgan walk and a DeLauter two-run single, before the Spiders were able to push a pair of runs across to make the score 7-2.

The Dukes were able to add to their lead, scoring twice in the fourth, twice in the sixth thanks to Semones’ second home run of the day, and one in the eighth to make the score 12-2 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Richmond was able to put two runs on the scoreboard before the game was over, but the Dukes were able to hold onto the lead and won the game by the score of 12-4.

GAME FACTS

» Semones’ two home runs were the first JMU home runs of the year.

» Every JMU starter reached base safely in the win.

» Five Dukes had multiple hits in the ballgame.

» The Dukes out-hit the Spiders at a 14-8 clip.

» DeLauter stole three bases in Tuesday's game.

» JMU pitchers limited Richmond to just 1-for-9 (.111) with runners in scoring position.

» The Dukes drew six walks from Richmond pitching.

» JMU hit .438 (7-for-16) with two outs.

QUOTING HEAD COACH MARLIN IKENBERRY

“I was excited to see how our offense played after returning from this past weekend,” said Ikenberry. “Chase DeLauter and Fox Semones had big days, and our bats gave us an early lead that we held on for the entire game. Our pitching staff kept Richmond off balance all day and did an outstanding job. Overall it was a good win and I look forward to returning home on Friday.”

UP NEXT

JMU returns to action on Friday, February 21, as they face Quinnipiac to open up a 10 game homestand. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. for the home opener.