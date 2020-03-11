JMU baseball earns road win at Maryland

Senior Fox Semones and sophomore Josh Jones hit back-to-back home runs in the second, as the Dukes (10-6) scored all their runs in that inning to take a 4-2 victory over Maryland Wednesday afternoon at Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium.

Junior Grayson Jones picked up his second win of the year, tossing three innings of one-hit relief. Sophomore Lliam Grubbs notched his second save of the year in two and a third innings of work. Junior Liam McDonnell started for the Dukes and went three innings, striking out two and allowing the sole runs of the game.

Semones and Jones lead the offense for the Dukes, both registering the only RBI’s for JMU. Senior Kyle Hayes added two hits and a run scored in a 2-for-2 day.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Maryland got on the board first, scoring three batters into their lineup on a single to left field that followed a double. The Terps managed to load the bases and score on a hit by pitch for their second run to take a 2-0 lead.

The Dukes responded in a big way the very next inning though. After Brady Harju drew a leadoff walk, Semones took a pitch over the left center wall to tie the game in one at bat. Two pitches later, Jones smashed a pitch to left field to give the Dukes a lead they would never relinquish. JMU added an insurance run a few batters later as Hayes scored on a wild pitch to make the score 4-2, which would be how the game finished.

QUOTING HEAD COACH MARLIN IKENBERRY

“After the first two innings of the game, we were locked into a bullpen pitching duel,” said Ikenberry. “Grayson Jones had electric stuff today and really set the tone for our staff for the remainder of the game. Lliam Grubbs came in and did an outstanding job to close out the game in his longest outing of the season. We had opportunities to extend the lead after Fox Semones and Josh Jones hit big home runs early to give us the lead, but just could not get a big two out hit. Overall, I was proud of how we handled adversity tonight to pull out a close game, and I look forward to returning home Friday.”

UP NEXT

JMU takes a day off and then will return to the diamond on Friday for game one of a four-game series with Niagara. First pitched is scheduled for 4 p.m.