JMU baseball picks up road win at VMI

The offense of the JMU baseball team (9-6) came alive on Tuesday afternoon, sweeping the season series against VMI as part of a 10-3 victory in Lexington.

Freshman Hunter Entsminger started his first collegiate game for the Dukes, tossing two strikeouts, and scattering two hits while allowing only one run. Anthony Piccolino, Michael Bechtold, and Nick Zona all would come in for relief and combine to toss six innings.

Classmate Chase DeLauter lead the offense, going 3-for-3 and reaching base in every at bat while recording a double and an RBI. He also stole three bases for the second time this season. Sophomore Kyle Novak and junior Conor Hartigan each drove in two runs, as eight different Dukes drove in at least one run.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Dukes got on top early, putting together five runs over the first two innings. Novak and Matt Dipasupil both had RBI singles to left field in the first inning. DeLauter added an RBI single in the second, followed by Hartigan’s first sacrifice fly, before Brady Harju scored DeLauter two batters later.

VMI would get a run back in the third on a single to right field, but JMU would answer back with two runs in the fifth. Travis Reifsnider knocked in his first RBI of the season with a single to right field, with Zona tripling him in moments later to go up 7-1.

The Dukes would add to their lead in the seventh, with Hartigan and Novak both getting their second RBI’s. Another Dukes run would come around in the eighth on a Trevon Dabney groundout to make the score 10-1. The Keydets wouldn’t go down easy; however, scoring twice in the ninth. That would be as much as they would get though, as JMU would hold onto a 10-3 victory.

QUOTING HEAD COACH MARLIN IKENBERRY

"I'm proud of how hard our guys played today," said Ikenberry. "I thought it was good to get Hunter Entsminger run support in the early part of the game and then extend the lead as the game went on. We consistently played offense up and down the lineup and everyone pinched in in some type of way. Anthony Piccolino, Michael Bechtold, and Nick Zona all contributed and did a great job of coming out of the bullpen for us."

UP NEXT

The Dukes will return to action tomorrow, March 11, as they travel to College Park, Md. to take on Big Ten foe Maryland. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.