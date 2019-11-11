JMU basketball press conferences: Monday, Nov. 11

James Madison men's basketball head coach Louis Rowe and women's basketball head coach Sean O'Regan both met with the media Monday afternoon for their weekly press conferences.

JMU women's basketball head coach Sean O'Regan spoke with the media Monday afternoon.

The JMU men are 1-1 overall and coming off a loss at No. 11 Virginia, the reigning national champions. The Dukes host NCAA Division III opponent Shenandoah Wednesday at 4 p.m.

The JMU women are 2-0 to start the 2019-2020 season after wins over Longwood and Villanova. The Dukes are preparing to host No. 8 Maryland Wednesday night at 7 p.m.