James Madison men's basketball head coach Louis Rowe and women's basketball head coach Sean O'Regan both spoke to the media Monday afternoon.

Both teams open their seasons at home Wednesday evening. The women host Longwood in the first game of the night at 5 p.m. before the men welcome Charlotte to the Convocation Center at 7:30 p.m.