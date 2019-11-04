JMU basketball teams to open season Wednesday with doubleheader

The James Madison men's and women's basketball teams will both open their 2019-2020 seasons Wednesday at the Convocation Center.

JMU men's basketball head coach Louis Rowe addresses his team

The women's team will start the night off by hosting Longwood for a 5 p.m. tip-off. The men's squad will then host Charlotte with the start time scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The JMU women's basketball team has been picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association this season and is led by CAA Preseason Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls. The JMU men's basketball team earned first-place votes in the CAA Preseason Poll but has been picked to finish fourth in the conference. The Dukes are led by junior guard Matt Lewis, who was named the All-CAA Preseason First Team.