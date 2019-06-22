JMU basketball to start series with UVA

WHSV has confirmed the James Madison men’s basketball team will start a 2-for-1 series against Virginia, beginning in the 2019-2020 season.

The teams will play two games in Charlottesville and one game in Harrisonburg as part of the series. The first matchup will be at John Paul Jones Arena later this year. The two teams will then meet at the Atlantic Union Bank Center in the 2020-2021 season during the Dukes first year their new arena. The building is currently under construction.

Shane Mettlen of the Daily News-Record was first to report news of the series between JMU and UVA.

James Madison is coming off a 14-19 record and appearance in the CAA tournament quarterfinals this past season while the Cavaliers are the reigning NCAA Division I National Champions.