JMU drops seventh straight with home loss to Charleston

Juniors Matt Lewis, Dwight Wilson and Darius Banks combined to score 51 of James Madison's 68 total points on Thursday night, but College of Charleston got 36 points from senior Grant Riller to hand the Dukes an 87-68 loss in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball action at the Convocation Center.

Wilson had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Dukes (8-13, 1-9 CAA). Lewis and Banks added 22 and 12 points, respectively, while Deshon Parker chipped in seven points, five boards, five assists and four steals.

The Charleston (13-9, 7-3 CAA) offense continued its prolific clip, hitting 31 of its 61 shots (50.8%) and an eye-popping 54.2% (13-of-24) of its three-pointers in the win, a clip that included knocking down seven of 10 treys in the second half to pull away from JMU after the break.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After jumping out to a 9-8 advantage, JMU went on a 6-0 run with 12:14 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Wilson, to increase its lead to 15-8. The Dukes then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 40-37.

Charleston struck fast after intermission, building a 59-49 advantage before JMU scored five straight to shrink the deficit to 59-54 with 9:53 to go in the contest. The Cougars responded immediately with a 19-4 run to put JMU in a hole for good.

QUOTING COACH ROWE

"[That's] just not the kind of performance you want in front of your home fans. I think we started out playing aggressive the way we wanted. We let a great player in Grant Riller get rolling. We have to take that challenge like we did early and sustain that."

QUICK HITS

- Junior Matt Lewis scored his 1,396th career point, moving him past Linton Townes (1,380 | 1978-82) and into JMU's all-time top 10 in scoring. He sits just 18 points behind Julius Wells in ninth place.

- The Dukes outrebounded Charleston by a 38-34 margin, marking the first time this year that JMU has lost a game in which it had more rebounds.

- Junior Darius Banks now has 994 career points, putting him just six points away from becoming the 33rd player in JMU history to score 1,000.

- With his double-double on Thursday, junior Dwight Wilson now has eight this season, eclipsing his total from the past two years combined.

UP NEXT

The Dukes remain at home for the weekend, welcoming UNCW to the Convocation Center for a 4 p.m. matchup on Saturday, Feb. 1. On Thursday, the Seahawks dropped a 77-66 decision to fall to 7-16 (2-8 CAA) on the year.

Saturday's matchup is the first Duke Dog Reading Day of the season - complete information can be found at JMUSports.com.