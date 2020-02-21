JMU earns 20th win with victory at Northeastern

Seniors Kamiah Smalls and Jackie Benitez combined to score 46 points pushing James Madison past Northeastern, 86-64 on the road in Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action on Friday night in the Cabot Center.

The Dukes (20-4, 11-2 CAA) shot a season best 50.8 percent (30-of-59) from the field including a 41.9 percent clip (13-of-31) from behind the arc to take down the Huskies (11-14, 7-7 CAA) and earn their 20th victory of the season.

Smalls led the way scoring a game-best 25 points alongside five assists, four rebounds and a block. Benitez added 21 points on 7-of-15 (46.7 percent) from three-point range with a game-high four steals, three boards and two assists.

Benitez’ seven three-pointers ties JMU’s program record for most made threes by an individual. Freshman Kiki Jefferson also helped out with 13 points and a game-high tying seven rebounds while senior Lexie Barrier went a perfect 6-of-6 from the field to drop 13 points.

How it Happened

After jumping out to a 9-7 advantage, JMU went on an 11-0 run with 3:38 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from sophomore Madison Green, to increase its lead to 20-7. The Dukes then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with a 22-10 advantage.

JMU kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 9-0 run starting at the 7:05 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from Smalls, to increase its lead to 38-18. The Dukes proceeded to tack on to that lead and enjoyed a 51-29 advantage heading into halftime.

In the second quarter, the Dukes shot 11-of-13 (84.6 percent) from the field including a perfect 7-of-7 from long distance to outscore the Huskies 29-19 in the quarter, which is JMU’s season high for points in the second quarter.

JMU continued to preserve its halftime lead before going on a 15-0 run to expand its lead further to 68-35 with 2:11 to go in the third that gave the Dukes enough space to cruise the rest of the way for the win.

Quick Hits

- After tonight’s win, the Dukes reached the 20-win mark for the 15th consecutive season

- JMU broke its program record set on Jan. 19 against the College of Charleston by knocking down 11 three-pointers in the first half (11-of-16; 68.8 percent)

- Head coach Sean O’Regan improved to 8-0 against Northeastern and is two wins away from 100 career victories (98-30, four seasons)

Up Next

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday against Hofstra at 2 p.m.