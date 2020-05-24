JMU earns commitment from three-star wide receiver

The James Madison football team picked up a commitment from its third 3-star recruit this week on Sunday.

Jasaiah Gathings, a wide receiver from Statesville High School in Statesville, North Carolina, announced his decision to join the Dukes with a post on Twitter.

Gathings joins in-state three-star players: linebacker Matt Binkowski from Haymarket and tight end Zach Horton from Roanoke. The Dukes also earned a commitment from two-star quarterbck Billy Atkins from Baltimore, Maryland this week.