JMU falls to Campbell in NCAA Tournament opener

James Madison men's soccer saw their season end on Thursday evening, as the Campbell Camels defeated the Dukes, 3-1, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. The Camels improve to 17-2-2 on the season, while the Dukes finish the season with a 11-7-3 record.

After a scoreless first half, Campbell's offense accounted for three goals in just over 15 minutes of play. Matt Lock opened up the scoring in the 54th minute, before Bissafi Dotte scored his nation leading 18th goal of the year. Thibaut Jacquel would add a third for the Camels in the 81st minute.

Lewis Long IV collected his first goal of the season, scoring in the 88th minute. The Camels were able to run out the remaining two minutes and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

MATCH FACTS

No. 24 Campbell (17-2-2) – 3

James Madison (11-7-3) – 1

SCORING

54' – CU – Matt Lock (6)

77' – CU – Bissafi Dotte (2) Eren Elbustu

81' – CU – Thibaut Jacquel (18) Ian Rees

88' – JMU – Lewis Long IV (1)

NOTES

- Campbell outshot JMU 11-4 on the night, including 6-2 in shots on goal

- 30 fouls were whistled between the two sides, while a total of nine cards were given out

- Lewis Long IV scored his first goal of the season in his final match as a Duke

- TJ Bush made three saves and finished the season with a 11-7-3 record.