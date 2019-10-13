JMU field hockey blanks Hofstra, wins thirds straight

James Madison field hockey blanked Hofstra 4-0 to extend its win streak to three games. The Dukes have shutout consecutive opponents for the first time since 2017.

JMU (6-7, 2-1) controlled the game right from the opening whistle. Hofstra (5-8, 0-3) attacked but the Dukes were able to keep the possession for most of the game. JMU allowed just two Hofstra shots and corners.

The Dukes held the advantage in shots 16-2, which was also JMU’s advantage in corners. Hofstra’s goalkeeper, Merlijn van der Vegt stopped 10 of the JMU shots to try and keep the Pride in the game. JMU would hold strong and take the win over Hofstra 4-0.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

27:01 | Ongeziwe Mali was all alone coming up into the circle and drew the goalie out and was able to get the ball through her legs

40:10 | Mali gets the tip-in down low off of Megan Guzzardi’s corner shot

44:25 | Guzzardi gets one of her own off a corner insert from Rachel Yeager and stick stop by Cassie Hunter

56:29 | Courtney Lynch with a corner tip-in off Phoebe Large’s shot shoots in, Miranda Rigg deflected Large’s shot over to Courtney who gets it in

GAME NOTES

JMU is on a three-game win streak

The Dukes are 4-1 in the last five matchups with Hofstra

First time shutting our consecutive opponents since Oct. 20-22, 2017

Mali’s two goals were the first time a JMU player has recorded two goals since Marina Rupinski did it earlier this season at Bucknell (8/30/19)

Mali registered the second multi-goal game of her career. Her first was against Bucknell last season (8/26/18)

Guzzardi scored her first goal of the season and second of her career. Her first collegiate goal was at Towson (10/29/17)

Lynch tallied her second goal of the season

Kyler Zampiello picked up her second win and combined with Kylie LeBlanc for the shutout

JMU’s four goals were the most scored since scoring 8 against St. Francis (PA) last season (10/16/18). JMU also scored four goals against William & Mary last season (10/28/18)

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Coach Christy Morgan: “It’s about the shift in our mentality. We know it’s not just about knowing we’re a good team but executing. Total engagement on the defensive end and the attacking end. We did that today.”

Guzzardi: “Yesterday we came to practice and worked on corners. We scored on three corners today and any other game it was only two. It was extraordinary to take yesterday’s practice and put it into action today.”

Mali: “Winning today was massive, especially that we scored off of three corners. We executed those really well and it is a positive thing for the team.”

UP NEXT

JMU will continue its home stand on Sunday, October 20 when the Dukes host Duke at noon. The Blue Devils are currently No. 4 in the Coaches Poll, a new poll comes out on Tuesday, Oct. 15. If the Blue Devils remain in the top-5, this will be the fourth top-5 opponent JMU will face in the 2019 season.

PROMOTIONS

Beanie Giveaway – the first 100 JMU students in attendance will receive a free JMU beanie at halftime

Post-game autographs – The team will be signing autographs on the track after the game for all fans