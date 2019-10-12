JMU field hockey defeats Drexel, 1-0

With less than 10 minutes to play, redshirt freshman Caroline Cahill broke the stalemate to push James Madison field hockey passed Drexel 1-0. This was Cahill’s first collegiate goal.

The James Madison field hockey team defeated Drexel, 1-0, Friday night. (Photo Courtesy: JMU Athletics)

After two quick corners by JMU (5-7, 1-1), the defensive efforts by both squads left both teams without a lot of opportunities. The Dukes controlled the pace right from the start and outshot the Dragons (3-8, 1-1) 6-1 in the opening frame but the two teams would be 0-0 after 15 minutes played.

The two teams battled in the second quarter but JMU remained in control of the pace of the game. JMU had seven corners in the second frame but was unable to come away with a goal. Kyler Zampiello had two saves in the first half in her first game in goal for the season. The two teams remained tied, 0-0, at the break.

JMU allowed just four shots by the Dragons throughout the game, just one in each frame. The Dukes held the game in their hands and continued to create opportunities in the scoring circle. JMU finally broke the stalemate in the fourth quarter when Cahill broke away on the sideline and got into the arc and took advantage. JMU was able to hold on and take the conference win 1-0. The Dukes outshot the Dragons 13-4 and held the advantage in corners 15-3.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

52:36 | Cahill scored her first goal of the season after breaking by four defenders to get into the circle. She shot it and it went into the bottom left corner.

GAME NOTES

Christy Morgan notched her 200th career victory – she has 195 wins as the JMU head coach

This is the first shutout since beating App State 2-0 on September 9, 2018

Zampiello tallied her first career shutout

Zampiello recorded her first complete game and it was the ninth time while she has been in goal that she has not allowed a goal

Cahill’s first collegiate goal

JMU is on a seven-game win streak against the Dragons

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Coach Morgan: “I think we dominated the game. We connected well, we just didn’t finish. We played as a true team. We have great individuals but our goal is to pass and stay connected and I think we did a great job of that.”

Miranda Rigg: “We need to use this momentum as Hofstra is a good opponent. We had a lot of corners and we’re going to work on that. It was good JMU style hockey tonight. We just need to keep striving for attack opportunities.”

UP NEXT

JMU will host Hofstra on Sunday, October 13 at noon. We encourage fans to wear pink as the game is the Dukes Breast Cancer Awareness game.