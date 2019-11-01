JMU field hockey defeats Towson, 3-1

Following a two-goal third quarter, James Madison field hockey defeated Towson 3-1 on Friday afternoon.

JMU (8-9, 3-2) controlled the pace of the game right from the start. Both teams would only record one shot in the opening frame. Towson (3-15, 0-5) was able to take an early lead 1-0, a lead they hold onto for most of the second period. JMU would use a corner to score the equalizer. Rachel Yeager would insert the corner and get the tip in for a 1-1 tie at halftime.

Coming out of halftime the Dukes used a two-goal quarter to take the advantage over the Tigers. Caroline Cahill and Ongeziwe Mali both scored to put JMU ahead with a lead they would never relinquish. JMU allowed just two Towson shots compared to the Dukes 24. JMU also held the advantage in corners 18-3.

JMU held on to defeat Towson 3-1.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

26:20 | Yeager scored off a corner rebound

31:44 | Caroline Cahill was able to get a shot off following a lot of actionn

44:26 | Ongeziwe Mali tipped in a corner shot from Megan Guzzardi to give JMU the two-goal advantage

Towson

11:55 | Scrum in front of the goal, Mackenzie Tillman put it in the goal

GAME NOTES

--Cahill’s game-winning goal is the third of the season and now sits tied for 5th for freshman game-winning goals with Janelle Perlis ('00), Aurburn Weisensale ('09) and Melissa Wilken ('15)

--Cahill tipped in her fourth goal of the season

--Mali added her third goal of the season

--Yeager scored her second goal of the season

--JMU is 25-1 against Towson

--The Dukes extended their win streak against the Tigers to 25 games

QUOTING COACH MORGAN

“Our squad did a great job of creating scoring opportunities. We ramped it up in the second half. Towson is a good team who had a great desire today. We finished when we had to and we grew more connected and confident throughout the game! Great performances by Cassie Hunter, Eveline Zwager, Alicia Cooperman ,Deide Remijnse, and Megan Guzzardi. The team played well and are ready to grow 1% from this opportunity to be ready for the next opportunity!”

UP NEXT

JMU will take on No. 12 Delaware in the final game of the regular season. The Dukes still have a chance to make it to the CAA Tournament next weekend.