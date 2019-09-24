JMU field hockey falls at No. 5 Virginia

James Madison field hockey dropped a road contest 2-0 at No. 5 Virginia on Tuesday evening. JMU dropped to 3-5 on the season, while Virginia improved to 7-1.

The two teams started the game evenly matched with both playing hard hockey. In the opening frame, Kylie LeBlanc had two of her four saves to keep the game tied 0-0. JMU outshot the Cavaliers 4-3 in the first 15 minutes but UVA outshot the Dukes 11-6 on the game.

Just 30 seconds into the second quarter, Virginia got on the board with a hard shot at the top of the circle for the 1-0 lead. JMU was unable to get a shot off in the second quarter but held the Cavaliers to just one-goal to trail 1-0 at the break.

It was evenly matched in the third quarter as the Dukes looked to score the equalizer. Neither team would put one in the cage in the third quarter as UVA held onto a 1-0 lead with one quarter to play. JMU never quit but the Cavaliers got their fifth penalty corner of the game late in the final frame and was able to capitalize off a save by LeBlanc to go ahead 2-0. The Cavaliers would hold on for the 2-0 win over the Dukes.

HOW THEY SCORED

UVA

15:31 | Adele Iacobucci got into the circle and took a hard shot that went by LeBlanc

57:34 | Makayla Gallen deflected the ball into the air and Anzel Vilojen was able to tap in over LeBlanc

GAME NOTES

--This was Virginia’s fourth shutout of the season and third-straight

--UVA is on a 6-game win streak over JMU

--When Virginia is ranked inside the Top-10, they have a 12-6 record against JMU

--First time being shutout since playing No. 4 Maryland (9/15/19)

QUOTING COACH MORGAN

“I’m proud of this team. We fought from start to finish, we played connected hockey and skilled hockey. It wasn’t physical, it’s wasn’t crash ball, it was skill play. We just didn’t finish, but I’m proud of the fight and the style and I feel like we are definitely defining who we are. Our goal is to grow 1% every day and we’ve done that so far and will continue to do that.”

UP NEXT

JMU will host reigning NCAA Champion and No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday, Sep. 29 at noon at the JMU Field Hockey Complex.