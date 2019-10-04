JMU field hockey falls at William & Mary

Following a four-goal third quarter for William & Mary, James Madison field hockey fell 5-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association opener. The Tribe is on a three-game win streak against JMU.

James Madison (3-7, 0-1) had opportunities despite William & Mary (4-4, 1-0) taking more shots,19-14. The Tribe held JMU to just two shots in the second half, while William & Mary took 15.

The Tribe also had the advantage 4-1 in corners, with all four corners for William & Mary coming in the third quarter.

The two teams started went toe-to-toe early in the contest with both teams scoreless after one quarter. In the second frame, the Tribe scored first and then Rigg was not fair behind with the equalizer for a 1-1 tie at the break. William & Mary then scored in the opening minutes of the third quarter, but just over a minute later, Emily Harrison was there to tie it back up again. William & Mary then were able to capitalize and rattle off three unanswered goals for the 5-2 victory.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

21:13 | Rigg came alone up the left side and got into the circle and ripped a shot

33:52 | Rigg pushed it down low where Harrison was there to tip it in

W&M

17:42 | Cara Menges got into the circle and took a hard shot from the top that went by LeBlanc

32:41 | Cassidy Goodwin scored off a corner

39:04 | Melanie Strik was right near the post and got the pass from Menges to put it in

41:31 | Woodard Hooper got the ball from Cata Days and got it by LeBlanc

43:36 | Annie Snead off corner that was pushed down low

GAME NOTES

--Erica Royal suited up as a goalie and records her first save

--Rigg now has 43 career goals and is in sole possession of eighth most in program history

--Rigg now has 96 career points and sits in ninth in program history

--Harrison scored her second goal of the season

--First time allowing five goals since earlier this season against No. 20 Liberty (8/28)

QUOTING COACH MORGAN

“Plagued with injuries we pushed as hard as we could! We will regroup once again and keep pushing to prepare for our next competition!”

UP NEXT

JMU will take on Richmond to close out a two-game road trip on Sunday, Oct. 6. Contest is set to start at noon.