JMU field hockey falls at home to No. 14 Ohio St.

James Madison field hockey dropped its home opener 3-0 to No. 14 Ohio State University. The three Buckeye goals were scored in the second quarter to give OSU the win.

JMU dropped to 1-2 on the early season while OSU improved to 3-0.

The Dukes and Buckeyes both started the game off with neither allowing the other to take a shot in the opening frame. JMU kept their composure hosting the No. 14 team in the nation. Ohio State took advantage right into the second quarter and never looked back. The Buckeyes took a 3-0 advantage at halftime.

JMU was able to connect better in the second half but the OSU goalkeeper, Aaliyah Hernandez, was able to stop all four shots that were on goal. Both JMU and OSU took seven shots on the game and JMU held the advantage in corners 2-1.

Even with a stronger presence in the second half, JMU was unable to take advantage in the game and fell 3-0 to No. 14 Ohio State.

OW THEY SCORED

OSU

15:27 | Nikki Trzaska tipped the ball in right in front of the goal

21:00 | Trzaska was in front of the goal with a lot of action in front and tipped it in

24:03 | Mackenzie Allessie shot right up into the left corner. This was an OSU man-up goal

GAME NOTES

This is the first time JMU has been shutout since Oct. 19, 2018 at Hofstra

JMU is now 4-2 in home openers since 2014

Fourth time being shutout by Ohio State, and third straight shutout by the Buckeyes

Kylie LeBlanc played in her first game for JMU and she recorded three saves and allowed no goals

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Kylie LeBlanc: “We work hard everyday in practice so when it’s our time to go in, we’re ready.”

Megan Guzzardi: “Now we know our weakness and we are able to take it and learn from it. It’s actually great that we’re learning this lesson now and it’s going to help us be the best team when it comes to CAA play.”

Coach Christy Morgan: “We need to take care of us. We need to have a better awareness and finish inside the circle. We need to connect and we have that ability we just didn’t do it today.”

UP NEXT

JMU will host Georgetown at the Field Hockey Complex on Sunday, Sep. 8 at noon.