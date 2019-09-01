JMU field hockey falls on the road at No. 20 Liberty

James Madison field hockey fell to No. 20 Liberty 5-1 on the road in the opening weekend of the season. The Dukes dropped to 1-1 on the early season while Liberty starts the 2019 slate 1-0.

Liberty controlled the pace of the game from the start with an advantage on shots 5-1 in the opening frame and 16-4 on the game. The Flames struck first with a shot that passed by Caitlin Nelson, who finished the game with seven saves.

Just like shots, Liberty was able to take the advantage with corners, 4-1. The Flames scored three of their five goals off of corners.

Miranda Rigg was pushing the Dukes offense the entire game taking all four shots. In the fourth quarter, she got the ball on the edge of the circle and made a diving shot that went right through Allison Schaefer’s legs to put JMU on the board.

JMU would fall 5-1 to No. 20 Liberty on the road to split their opening road weekend.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

48:57 | Rigg dives right on the edge of the circle through Liberty’s goalies legs

Liberty

10:24 | Jill Bolton took a shot into the left corner passed Nelson

18:02 | Alivia Klopp tip-in off a corner

34:07 | Daniella Rhodes gets a rebound and knocks it onto the post which bounces into the goal

42:23 | Mallory Fortenbaugh deflected a shot off a corner

56:59 | Lizzie Hamlett tips it in off a corner feed

GAME NOTES

• Second-straight loss to Liberty

• Rigg’s goal puts her in sole possession of 11th most in JMU history with 40 career goals

• Rigg is on a two-game scoring streak

• This is the first time allowing five goals since Oct. 28, 2018 against William & Mary (L, 5-4 OT)

• Nelson has played in 11 complete games in her career

QUOTING COACH MORGAN

“A hard fight by the Dukes. Liberty had very good connection and their very physical play beat us. Back to the drawing board for JMU. We will work on connecting as well on the field as we do off the field. It’s an amazing group, it’s a long season and we as a coaching staff will find a way to get better!”

UP NEXT

The Dukes return home to host No. 14 Ohio State in the home opener on Friday, September 6 at 6 p.m.