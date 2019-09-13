JMU field hockey falls to American

James Madison field hockey was edged 2-1 by American in a neutral site contest being played at Maryland. The Dukes dropped to 2-3 on the season while American improved to 2-3.

JMU earned the first corner of the game and got off a shot right away by Miranda Rigg, but American’s goalkeeper Fiona Minter would be there for the stop. American would strike first off their own penalty corner taking a 1-0 lead early in the contest.

The Dukes continued to battle in the second quarter and was able to get off two shots. American was awarded a penalty stroke and converted for a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Coming out of the break, both teams played tough hockey but JMU held American scoreless in the final 30 minutes of play. In the final frame, Eveline Zwager was able to draw the goalie out and put it on goal to trail by just one with four minutes to play, but American would hold on to take the win 2-1.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

55:59 | Eveline Zwager drew the goalie out of the goal and was able to score behind

American

5:25 | Josie Formica scores off a penalty corner

26:10 | Noor Coenen converted a penalty stroke

GAME NOTES

- American is on a three-game win streak against JMU

- First successful penalty stroke converted since Oct. 28, 2018, against William & Mary

- JMU is 1-3 when facing American at neutral sites

- First one-goal loss since falling 5-4 (OT) on Oct. 28, 2018, against William & Mary

- Zwager scored her second goal of the season

QUOTING COACH MORGAN

“Hard fought game and some great lessons for JMU! We’re a youthful team that continues to grow. We just aren’t there yet. We are looking for hungry players for Sunday’s game! I believe in this group and we will keep fighting!”

UP NEXT

JMU will take on their first top-five opponent of the season when they face No. 4 Maryland on Sunday, September 15 at noon.