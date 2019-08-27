JMU field hockey picked third in CAA

James Madison field hockey was picked to finish third in the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Poll, as announced by the league on Tuesday afternoon. Red-shirt senior Miranda Rigg, junior Rachel Yeager and sophomore Ongeziwe Mali all earned spots on the Preseason All-CAA Team.

The Dukes, who finished fourth in the regular season with a 2-4 CAA record, were picked behind reigning CAA Champion William & Mary and Delaware.

Rigg represented the Dukes on the Preseason All-CAA team for the third straight year. The Fredericksburg native is back for the 2019 season after her 2018 campaign was cut short due to injury. She has accumulated 38 goals and dished out seven assists for 83 points on her career. Rigg is also responsible for seven game-winning goals in her career.

Yeager has been selected on the Preseason All-CAA team for the second straight year, she earned Honorable Mention status last season. The Middletown, Pa. native was an All-CAA First Team selection following the 2018 season. Yeager led JMU with eight goals last season, including two game-winners.

Mali earned Preseason All-CAA honors following her freshman campaign for the Dukes. She played in all 18 games making 15 starts. Mali recorded 16 points last season scoring seven goals and dishing out two assists.

JMU will open its 2019 slate in Lewisburg, Pa. facing Bucknell on Friday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.

2019 CAA Field Hockey Preseason Poll

Place Team Points

1. William & Mary (5) 35

2. Delaware (2) 32

3. James Madison 24

4. Northeastern 23

5. Drexel 16

6. Hofstra 10

7. Towson 7

( ) = First-place votes. Coaches cannot vote for their own team.