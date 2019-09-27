JMU field hockey to host No. 1 North Carolina

The James Madison field hockey team is preparing to host No. 1 North Carolina Sunday afternoon.

The Tar Heels are the nation's top team and the defending NCAA Division I national champions. For JMU, it marks the fourth straight game against a ranked team and third contest this season against a top-five squad. The Dukes (3-5 overall) have already played No. 4 Maryland, No. 5 Virginia, No. 14 Ohio State, No. 20 Liberty, and No. 22 Old Dominion in 2019.

"They rise to the occasion and I schedule a very, very difficult schedule," said JMU head coach Christy Morgan. "We play No. 1 in the nation. We played No. 4 in the nation. We played No. 5 in the nation."

The next challenge, North Carolina, marks a special moment in JMU's program history. 2019 marks the 25-year anniversary of the Dukes defeating UNC to win the 1994 National Championship.

"To be one of the best, we have to play the best," said senior midfielder/forward Miranda Rigg. "We are super excited about it. We know it's a challenge but it's super exciting just to be on our home turf too."

Sunday's game between UNC and JMUis scheduled to start at 12 p.m.