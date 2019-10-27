JMU field hockey tops Saint Francis, 4-1

James Madison field hockey was victorious over Saint Francis 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Miranda Rigg scored her 100th career point in the victory, becoming just the eighth player in JMU history to complete the feat.

JMU (7-9) came out swinging and controlled the pace from the opening whistle. The Dukes outshot the Red Flash 18-5 on the game and in the opening frame did not allow an SFU shot.

Following a 0-0 opening frame, Eveline Zwager was able to break the stalemate and put the Dukes ahead. Saint Francis got their opportunity on a corner. Their sole shot of the second period would be a goal. JMU got one more opportunity with a corner as the clock expired and Caroline Cahill buried one in the net with help from Rachel Yeager and Cassie Hunter. The Dukes led 2-1 at the break.

Miranda Rigg would get her shot in the third quarter off another JMU corner to put the Dukes up 3-1. In the third quarter, JMU was awarded seven of the 16 corners. Cahill would add one more for good measure in the final frame off a corner for the Dukes. JMU would hold on to defeat the Red Flash 4-1.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

19:56 | Zwager got the ball on the outside of the circle dribbled in and scored

30:00 | As the clock expired, Cahill scored off a corner to put JMU up at the break with an insert from Yeager and stick stop by Hunter

38:07 | Miranda Rigg scores off a corner insert from Yeager and stick stop by Hunter

53:02 | Caroline Cahill scores off a corner insert from Yeager and stick stop by Hunter

SFU

29:37 | Taylin Lehman scored off a corner deflection

GAME NOTES

--Rigg’s goal was the 45th of her career which is 8th all-time

--Rigg now has 101 career points. She is the eighth player in program history to record 100 points and sits in 7th all-time

--JMU is 2-0 against Saint Francis with both wins coming at home

--Cahill recorded her first multi-goal game of her career

--Cahill’s two goals are the first time a JMU player has scored twice in a game since Ongeziwe Mali did it against Hofstra on October 13

--Rachel Yeager and Cassie Hunter both dished out a career-high three assists

--Yeager’s three points was a season-high

--Hunter’s three points was a career-high

--Yeager & Hunter’s three assists was the first time a player dished out three assists since Hannah Hall at Richmond on September 29, 2017

--The four goals scored were tied for the most goals scored in a game this season (tied with four against Hofstra) and the most since last season against Saint Francis when JMU scored eight.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

Coach Christy Morgan: “I’m very happy with the opportunities our team had today.”

Miranda Rigg: “We got a lot of shots and opportunities today but we need to have some more discipline.”

Caroline Cahill: “I think we worked really hard as a team to get corners and opportunities. Those backhand corner shots I work a lot on and being able to put them away today felt really good.”

UP NEXT

JMU will head to Towson for a CAA matchup on Friday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.