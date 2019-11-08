JMU field hockey's season ends in CAA semifinals

No. 11 Delaware defeated James Madison field hockey 5-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association semifinals on Friday afternoon. This was JMU’s sixth-straight CAA tournament berth.

The Blue Hens (15-3) went right to the ball to start the game. JMU’s (8-11) defense went toe-to-toe with Delaware until they were awarded a penalty corner. The Blue Hens were able to capitalize and take the lead. JMU would only get one shot off in the opening frame as Delaware led 1-0 after 15 minutes played.

Off another penalty corner, Delaware would score in the second period to extend their lead, 2-0. JMU continued to push the ball up the field and create opportunities but were unable to come away with a goal in the second period. The Blue Hens added one more goal before halftime for a 3-0 lead. Delaware’s Lotte de Koning scored all three goals.

JMU came out of the break strong and controlled the period. Caroline Cahill recorded the first JMU goal off a penalty corner. Rachel Yeager added a goal off a penalty corner tip-in as the Dukes trailed 3-2.

It all came down to the final 15 minutes as the Blue Hens led 3-2. Delaware scored two goals in the frame but the Dukes never gave up in their fight and Megan Guzzardi added a final JMU goal in the defeat. No. 11 Delaware advanced to the championship with a 5-3 win over the Dukes.

HOW THEY SCORED

JMU

32:24 | Cahill knocked one in off a penalty corner

41:40| Yeager tip-in off an initial corner

53:31 | Miranda Rigg pushed the ball over from the left side where Guzzardi was for the tip-in

Delaware

8:30 | Lotte de Koning scored off a corner

16:41 | de Koning with a second corner goal

19:33 | de Koning with a rebound goal following a JMU save

51:48 | Pollak tipped the ball in

53:14 | de Koning off a penalty corner

GAME NOTES

--Cahill recorded her fifth goal of the season

--Yeager added her third goal of 2019

--Guzzardi registered her second goal of the season

--Rigg finished her career with 45 goals, which stands as eighth all-time

--Rigg finished her career with 102 career points, which stands as seventh all-time – she is just the eighth player in JMU history to record at least 100 points

--Delaware held the advantage in shots 16-9

--JMU held the advantage with penalty corners awarded, 8-7

--Kyler Zampiello stopped six shots, which tied her season-high that she set against Delaware last week

--JMU’s eight wins are the most since 2017

QUOTING COACH MORGAN

"Great effort through a lot of adversity. It was an amazing comeback effort. I'm proud of the seniors and I think they played with heart and left their mark in JMU hockey."