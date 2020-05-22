JMU focused on return of student-athletes, coaches

James Madison University is planning for a fall sports season in 2020 and decision-makers are currently focusing on the return of student-athletes and coaches to athletic activities before working to bring fans back to competition.

JMU Assistant A.D. for Communications Kevin Warner says multiple groups are working on plans and scenarios for the return of fall sports later this year. While there is discussion about the return of fans to sporting events, most notably football games, most of the work being done now is focused around the Dukes' players and coaches.

"I know, for fans, they wanna know, 'Can I attend a football game? How many people can attend? What is it going to look like to attend?'," said Warner. "We certainly appreciate all that and we'll get there. That part is coming and we will address it. But right now we are focusing a lot of time and energy on getting those student-athletes back, re-acclimated, safe protocols so that there can be a sports season period."

JMU football is currently scheduled to open the 2020 season Saturday, September 5 at home against Delaware.