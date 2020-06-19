JMU football & basketball teams returning to campus in July

Members of the James Madison football and men's and women's basketball teams are scheduled to return to campus in July for offseason workouts.

JMU Assistant A.D. for Communications Kevin Warner told WHSV Friday that football players return on July 6 to begin the acclimation period and voluntary activities. The Dukes are still on schedule to begin preseason camp August 7. JMU is scheduled to host Delaware in the 2020 season opener Saturday, September 5.

Members of the JMU men's and women's basketball teams are scheduled to return on July 20. At this time, the school is still working on exact return dates for athletes in other sports.