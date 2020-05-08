JMU football announces future non-conference games

James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced the addition of six future non-conference games for the football program, including a pair of matchups at Atlantic Coast Conference teams and four home games versus FCS opponents.

This brings JMU’s future confirmed non-conference opponents to 11 confirmed games between the 2021 and 2025 seasons.

The Dukes will face off with ACC foe Louisville for the first time on Nov. 5, 2022, marking the first time in nearly 11 years JMU will play a game in the state of Kentucky. Last time the Dukes played in the Bluegrass State, Cameron Starke’s 35-yard field goal as time expired lifted them to a 20-17 win at Eastern Kentucky in the first round of the 2011 FCS playoffs.

JMU will also make a return trip to Chapel Hill, N.C. to face off with North Carolina on Sept. 21, 2024. The Dukes are slated to play UNC on Sept. 19 this coming season, and the 2024 meeting will be JMU’s fifth trip to Kenan Stadium to take on the Tar Heels.

Additionally, four home games against FCS teams have been finalized, with 2021 matchups against Morehead State on Sept. 4 and Campbell on Nov. 6. The Dukes will also play Morehead State at home on Sept. 9, 2023. The final non-conference game to be signed is Norfolk State, as the Spartans will visit Harrisonburg on Sept. 10, 2022.

JMU has played Morehead State nine times, leading the series 7-2 dating back to 1979. It is also 2-0 all-time against Norfolk State, with wins in 2017 and 2018, while JMU’s game with Campbell will be the first between the teams.