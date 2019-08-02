JMU football begins preseason camp

The James Madison football team began preseason camp Friday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Defensive linemen John Daka (7) and Ron'Dell Carter (5) go through a drill during James Madison's first practice of preseason camp Friday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes practiced in helmets, jerseys, and shorts. They won't be in full pads until the fifth practice of camp.

JMU is entering a new era with first-year head coach Curt Cignetti leading the program. He said he was pleased with the first practice of the season.

"I think we are way ahead of where we were in the spring and the practice just sort of flowed," said Cignetti. "I thought the focus and the execution and the retention was pretty good."

During the team period near the end of the practice, the first-team offense performed well. Quarterback Ben DiNucci and wide receiver Jake Brown both made multiple plays against the Duke's first-string defense.

Defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter also created havoc up front during the team portion of practice.

DiNucci worked as the first-string quarterback Friday but Cignetti says the QBs will rotate. Cole Johnson will work with the first-team offense when JMU resumes preseason camp Saturday. DiNucci, Johnson, and Gage Moloney are in a three-way competition for starting quarterback job.