JMU football picks up FBS transfer

University of North Carolina tight end Noah Turner is joining the James Madison football program as a transfer.

Turner tweeted a message Sunday night about his decision to join the Dukes. A source close to JMU confirmed the news to WHSV Monday afternoon.

Turner, who was a junior in 2019, played mainly special teams over the last two seasons with the Tar Heels and did not have a reception in his time at UNC. He redshirted during the 2016 season and missed all of 2017 with an injury.