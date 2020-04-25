Carter, other Dukes sign undrafted free agent deals

While quarterback Ben DiNucci was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the 7th round, it didn't take long for other James Madison football players to earn deals.

Defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter will join Ben DiNucci with the Cowboys. Carter signed with Dallas shortly after the draft. Carter started every game for JMU each of the past two seasons and was a consensus first team all american.

Three other Dukes signed undrafted free agent deals within 20 minutes after the draft ended.

Tight end Dylon Stapleton is headed to the Houston Texans with a preferred free agent deal. Defensive end John Daka has signed with his hometown Baltimore Ravens, while wide receiver Brandon Polk signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

As of Saturday, no other Dukes signings have been reported. Cornerback Rashad Robinson and wide receiver Riley Stapleton are two other players that could likely sign a deal in the coming days.