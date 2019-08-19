JMU football ranked No. 2 in preseason coaches poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- James Madison has been ranked No. 2 in the AFCA Preseason FCS Coaches Poll.
The Dukes earned one first-place vote. North Dakota State is the overwhelming choice for No. 1 with 23 first-place votes.
JMU opens the 2019 season Saturday, August 31 at West Virginia.
AFCA Preseason FCS Coaches Poll
1. North Dakota State (23)
2. James Madison (1)
3. Eastern Washington (2)
4. South Dakota State
5. UC Davis
6. Jacksonville State
7. Maine
8. Wofford
9. Weber State
10. Kennesaw State
11. Nicholls
12. Towson
13. Illinois State
14. Colgate
15. Montana State
16. Indiana State
17. Furman
18. Southeast Missouri State
19. North Carolina A&T
20. Northern Iowa
21. Elon
22. Sam Houston State
23. Delaware
24. Princeton
25. Central Arkansas