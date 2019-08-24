JMU football shifts focus to season opener vs. West Virginia

It's hard to find a bigger stage to open a college football season than Morgantown. In just six days, the James Madison football team will take the field for it season opener.

"There will be a lot of excitement. Every first game there's a lot of excitement," head coach Curt Cignetti said ahead of his first game coaching the Dukes. ":I know one thing about our young guys. Our young guys like to compete and they're confident no matter who they line up against."

The end of fall camp today served as a shift in focus for the dukes, from the off season to the regular season. The one thing on their mind is focusing on West Virginia and preparing for a potential upset bid.

"We get to transition to West Virginia and it's about time we get to stop hitting each other and practice on our opponent coming up so we looking forward to that man it's actually been a fun experience," redshirt senior defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter Jr. told WHSV.

The Dukes will kick of their game against the Mountaineers this Saturday, August 31 at West Virginia at 2 p.m.

"More serious, more up tempo, and now realizing what these final days are because the time is ticking and everyone is just excited and anxious to get up to Morgantown," redshirt senior Rashad Robinson said.