JMU football spring practice cancelled after CAA announcement

James Madison University will not hold spring football practice in 2020.

The decision to cancel was made by the Colonial Athletic Association. The CAA released the following statement Friday evening:

"Following discussions with the conference’s institutional administrators, in light of new developments, and in an attempt to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus, CAA Football has decided to cancel all remaining spring football practices at member institutions.

CAA Football will continue to monitor what is a very complex and fluid situation, and will communicate any additional and pertinent information at a later date.

The top priority of the conference will always be the well-being and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans."