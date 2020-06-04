JMU football to play at Liberty in 2026

The James Madison football team will play a road game at FBS, in-state opponent Liberty in 2026. The game is set to take place on October 31.

A JMU spokesperson confirmed the future contest to WHSV after Greg Madia of the Daily-News Record first reported the news Thursday morning.

James Madison is coming off a 14-2 overall record in 2019 when the Dukes won the CAA title and finished as FCS national runner-up. Liberty, an FBS program located in Lynchburg, Virginia, went 8-5 in 2019 and defeated Georgia Southern to win the 2019 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl.