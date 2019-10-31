JMU football to play at Virginia Tech in 2025

Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced the signing of a football contract for James Madison to play at Virginia Tech during the 2025 season.

The Dukes and Hokies will meet at Lane Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025, marking the eighth meeting between the programs. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 6-1, but the last time the two met in 2010, JMU rallied at Lane Stadium for a 21-16 win, arguably one of the biggest upsets in FCS vs. FBS history.

JMU forced the Hokies into three turnovers, outscoring the hosts 14-3 in the second half to mount the comeback. JMU quarterback Drew Dudzik scored three total touchdowns, which included rushing for both of JMU’s second-half touchdowns. Tech had a pair of red-zone chances in the fourth quarter, which were thwarted by the JMU defense with a turnover on downs and a fumble recovery. The Dukes capped off the win by absorbing a roughing the kicker penalty, allowing the Dukes to take a knee and run out the clock.

“The victory at Virginia Tech in 2010 will stand forever as a great moment for the JMU football program,” Bourne said. “It is a special opportunity for these two institutions to compete in football with so many connections between family and friends for so many folks in the state of Virginia. A game like this creates memories that last beyond a final score for our student-athletes and for our fans.”

In addition to the 2010 game at VT, JMU’s other ACC win was also its first victory against an FBS opponent, beating Virginia 21-17 in 1982.

The Dukes have played 28 games against the FBS since 1979, going 6-22 in those contests. JMU has won two of its last five against the FBS, with both coming against American Athletic Conference teams SMU in 2015 (48-45) and ECU in 2017 (34-14).