JMU forward Flowers entering transfer portal

James Madison redshirt freshman forward Devon Flowers is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Flowers made an announcement with a post on Twitter.

The 6'8' forward played in just 11 games over two years with the Dukes. He missed most of the 2018-2019 season with a medical redshirt and played just 28 minutes total during the 2019-2020 season while recording eight points.

Flowers joins Deshon Parker, Darius Banks, and Dwight Wilson as JMU players who have entered the transfer portal during the offseason. Mark Byington was named head coach of the program in March after the Dukes mutually parted with former head coach Louis Rowe.