JMU lacrosse earns a pair of CAA weekly awards

After going 2-0 last week with a top-25 victory, James Madison sophomore Rachel Matey was named Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week, and freshman Isabella Peterson was recognized as Rookie of the Week.

Matey led JMU's defensive effort in wins over #23 Virginia Tech (9-8 OT) and versus UConn (11-8). She had a team-high 15 hustle stats for the week, recording seven draw controls, five ground balls and three caused turnovers. Matey led a defense that held Virginia Tech to just two goals over the final 37:28 to rally for the ranked win and had the ground ball off a VT turnover that ended with Maddie McDaniel's game-winning goal 20 seconds later.

Peterson aided in JMU’s two wins by netting a team-best five goals for the week. She had four goals in JMU's win last Wednesday against the Hokies and added one goal, two caused turnovers and two ground balls in Sunday’s neutral-site triumph versus the Huskies. She became first JMU freshman since 2017 to record four goals in a game with her Wednesday performance.

It’s the first CAA weekly honor for both student-athletes.

The 17th-ranked Dukes return to action on Saturday, Feb. 22 when they travel to High Point. The opening draw is set for 1 p.m. at Vert Stadium and will be streamed live on ESPN+.