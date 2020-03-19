JMU lacrosse ranked No. 13 in final poll

James Madison was ranked #13 in the final IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll of the 2020 season, the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association announced Thursday.

JMU completed the shortened season with a 5-1 overall record and had won five consecutive games before the spring sports season was canceled on Friday, March 13.

The Dukes won two of five games against top-25 foes in #23 Virginia Tech and #21 Penn State. They capped off the year with back-to-back, double-digit victories against PSU (16-6) on March 4 and at Rutgers (16-5) on March 7.

Freshman Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with 15 goals and three assists, while senior Logan Brennan had 10 goals and seven assists. Junior Katie Checkosky led the team with 10 assists, and senior Maddie McDaniel and sophomore Rachel Matey paced play in the circle with 28 and 27 draw controls, respectively.

Redshirt junior Molly Dougherty finished the season with an 8.57 goals against average and a .500 save percentage (50-100).

As a team, JMU ranked seventh nationally in saves percentage (.515), ninth in draw-control percentage (.609) and 10th in scoring defense (8.33). The Dukes were also 12th in clearing percentage (.906), 17th in caused turnovers per game (10.5) and 25th in scoring margin (+3.67).

North Carolina (7-0) was the unanimous #1 team in the final poll, garnering all 25 first-place votes. Notre Dame (7-0) was second, followed by #3 Loyola (5-0), #4 Syracuse (7-1) and #5 Stony Brook (4-1).