JMU lands transfer from University of Wyoming

Trevon "TJ" Taylor has committed to the James Madison men's basketball team.

Taylor is a transfer from the University of Wyoming. He started 16 games for the Cowboys during the 2019-2020 season and averaged 6.9 points per game to go along with 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Taylor is a native of Chesapeake, Virginia and attended Oscar Smith High School. The Oscar Smith boys basketball Twitter account announced Taylor's decision to commit to JMU Thursday night. Taylor quote tweeted the announcement with the message "ALL GLORY TO GOD! #ComingHome".