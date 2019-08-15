JMU men's basketball adds assistant coach

Josh Oppenheimer has joined the James Madison men's basketball program as an assistant coach for the 2019-20 season, as announced by Head Coach Louis Rowe on Thursday afternoon.

"I'm very happy to have a coach of Josh's caliber joining our program," Rowe said. "He is extremely well respected for his ability to develop players and he has a true passion for leading young men. He's already been outstanding to have here working with the guys during the summer and we're very excited to see the impact he'll make on our program."

Regarded as a 'shot doctor' for his offensive work, Oppenheimer joined the Dukes prior to the start of summer workouts and has spent the last six seasons in the professional ranks, serving as an assistant coach in the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets organizations, increasing his team's field-goal percentage in each of his four seasons in the NBA.

Prior to his professional coaching career, Oppenheimer served in the college ranks for 10 years, spending multiple seasons at Duquense (1998-2000), Delaware (00-02), DePaul (02-05) and Kent State (05-08).

Oppenheimer played collegiately for both Rhode Island and Northern Arizona, where he earned All-Big Sky Conference honors for the 1989-90 season. We would go on to play 10 professional seasons in the U.S. and overseas, including six years in Israel, before starting his coaching career. Oppenheimer's daughter, Nikki, will be a sophomore for the JMU women's basketball team this season.

The Dukes will welcome six newcomers to a squad that returns all but one starter from the 2018-19 roster, including Third Team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection Matt Lewis and CAA All-Rookie pick Deshon Parker.