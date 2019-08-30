JMU men's basketball announces 2019-2020 CAA schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. -- The James Madison men's basketball team will close out the 2019 calendar year at home against perennial powers Hofstra and Northeastern to kick off the Dukes' 2019-20 Colonial Athletic Association schedule, as announced by the program on Thursday.
The league's teams will again conduct an 18-game schedule in CAA play, with all 10 programs facing each other once at home and once on the road. The regular season slate opens on Saturday, Dec. 28, before concluding on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
After opening at home, the Dukes will immediately head south to open the new year at UNCW and College of Charleston on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, respectively. All dates and times of CAA games are subject to change as the league finalizes television schedules.
The 2020 CAA Men's Basketball Championship will be held on March 7-10, 2020, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. for the first time after three seasons in North Charleston, S.C.
This season will be the second of a five-year rotating league schedule that pairs each school with a travel partner. With the exception of the opening weekend (Saturday/Monday), teams will compete in a Thursday/Saturday format that features back-to-back games at home or on the road. During the two weeks in which a team faces its travel partner, both squads will have a bye on Thursday night before playing on Saturday.
TICKET INFORMATION
Season tickets are on sale now at JMUTickets.com for the 2019-20 men's basketball season. Season tickets, which include a gameday parking pass, are the best way to catch the Dukes in action while offering discounted pricing over purchasing individual games. The priority deadline for season ticket holders to renew their same seats is Monday, September 16. All fans can purchase season tickets now, with seats assigned in Duke Club priority order following the priority deadline.
NEW FACILITY PROGRESS
Make sure to keep tabs on the progress of the new Atlantic Union Bank Center by visiting AtlanticUnionBankCenter.com where you can find updates on the facility's construction process, ways to get involved in the project and more.
2019-20 JMU Men's Basketball CAA Schedule
Sat/Dec. 28 4 p.m. Hofstra
Mon/Dec. 30 7 p.m. Northeastern
Thurs/Jan. 2 TBD at UNCW
Sat/Jan. 4 TBD at College of Charleston
Thurs/Jan. 9 7 p.m. Delaware
Sat/Jan. 11 4 p.m. Drexel
Sat/Jan. 18 TBD at Towson
Thurs/Jan. 23 TBD at William & Mary
Sat/Jan. 25 TBD at Elon
Thurs/Jan. 30 7 p.m. College of Charleston
Sat/Feb. 1 4 p.m. UNCW
Thurs/Feb. 6 TBD at Drexel
Sat/Feb. 8 TBD at Delaware
Sat/Feb. 15 8 p.m. Towson
Thurs/Feb. 20 7 p.m. Elon
Sat/Feb. 22 4 p.m. William & Mary
Thurs/Feb. 27 TBD at Northeastern
Sat/Feb. 29 4 p.m. at Hofstra
**All dates and times subject to change**