JMU men's basketball announces 2019-2020 CAA schedule

The James Madison men's basketball team will close out the 2019 calendar year at home against perennial powers Hofstra and Northeastern to kick off the Dukes' 2019-20 Colonial Athletic Association schedule, as announced by the program on Thursday.

The league's teams will again conduct an 18-game schedule in CAA play, with all 10 programs facing each other once at home and once on the road. The regular season slate opens on Saturday, Dec. 28, before concluding on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.

After opening at home, the Dukes will immediately head south to open the new year at UNCW and College of Charleston on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, respectively. All dates and times of CAA games are subject to change as the league finalizes television schedules.

The 2020 CAA Men's Basketball Championship will be held on March 7-10, 2020, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. for the first time after three seasons in North Charleston, S.C.

This season will be the second of a five-year rotating league schedule that pairs each school with a travel partner. With the exception of the opening weekend (Saturday/Monday), teams will compete in a Thursday/Saturday format that features back-to-back games at home or on the road. During the two weeks in which a team faces its travel partner, both squads will have a bye on Thursday night before playing on Saturday.

TICKET INFORMATION

Season tickets are on sale now at JMUTickets.com for the 2019-20 men's basketball season. Season tickets, which include a gameday parking pass, are the best way to catch the Dukes in action while offering discounted pricing over purchasing individual games. The priority deadline for season ticket holders to renew their same seats is Monday, September 16. All fans can purchase season tickets now, with seats assigned in Duke Club priority order following the priority deadline.

NEW FACILITY PROGRESS

Make sure to keep tabs on the progress of the new Atlantic Union Bank Center by visiting AtlanticUnionBankCenter.com where you can find updates on the facility's construction process, ways to get involved in the project and more.

2019-20 JMU Men's Basketball CAA Schedule

Sat/Dec. 28 4 p.m. Hofstra

Mon/Dec. 30 7 p.m. Northeastern

Thurs/Jan. 2 TBD at UNCW

Sat/Jan. 4 TBD at College of Charleston

Thurs/Jan. 9 7 p.m. Delaware

Sat/Jan. 11 4 p.m. Drexel

Sat/Jan. 18 TBD at Towson

Thurs/Jan. 23 TBD at William & Mary

Sat/Jan. 25 TBD at Elon

Thurs/Jan. 30 7 p.m. College of Charleston

Sat/Feb. 1 4 p.m. UNCW

Thurs/Feb. 6 TBD at Drexel

Sat/Feb. 8 TBD at Delaware

Sat/Feb. 15 8 p.m. Towson

Thurs/Feb. 20 7 p.m. Elon

Sat/Feb. 22 4 p.m. William & Mary

Thurs/Feb. 27 TBD at Northeastern

Sat/Feb. 29 4 p.m. at Hofstra

**All dates and times subject to change**