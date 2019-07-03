JMU men's basketball announces 2019-2020 non-conference schedule

The James Madison men's basketball team will face off against the defending national champions and renew multiple in-state rivalries as part of the Dukes' 2019-20 non-conference schedule, as announced by the team on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dukes will travel to Charlottesville, Va. to face reigning national champion Virginia on its home court on Sunday, Nov. 10, taking on the Cavaliers for the first time since UVA travelled to Harrisonburg to open the 2014-15 campaign. It will mark the 11th meeting in the in-state series, with the Dukes still seeking their first win over Virginia.

Aside from the Cavaliers, the Dukes will also hit the road to re-up a trio of long-standing in-state rivalries at George Mason (Nov. 16), Old Dominion (Nov. 20) and Radford (Dec. 4). In particular, Mason (94 games) and ODU (84) rank as the second- and third-longest rivalries in program history.

JMU will open its season at home for the third consecutive season, playing host to Charlotte in a 7:30 p.m. bout on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The Dukes will also welcome Shenandoah to the Convocation Center on Nov. 13 and host a three-game homestand against New Hampshire (Nov. 23), Coppin State (Nov. 25) and East Carolina (Nov. 30) before welcoming Charleston Southern to Harrisonburg on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m.

The Dukes will cap their non-conference slate at Fordham for the second year in a row, traveling to the Bronx to take on the Rams on Friday, Dec. 20.

The complete non-conference schedule can be found below and at JMUSports.com. The 2019-20 Colonial Athletic Association slate is set to be announced later this summer.

For their 2019-20 campaign, the Dukes will welcome six newcomers to a squad that returns all but one starter from the 2018-19 roster, including Third Team All-CAA selection Matt Lewis and CAA All-Rookie pick Deshon Parker.

