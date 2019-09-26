JMU men's basketball begins practice for 2019-2020 season

The James Madison men's basketball team held its first practice of the 2019-2020 season Thursday afternoon.

The Dukes are entering year four with Louis Rowe as head coach. JMU has posted a 34-64 overall record during his tenure but showed signs of breaking through last season with wins over Radford, Charleston, and Hofstra.

Four starters return from the 2018-2019 squad that posted a record of 14-19. Junior guard Matt Lewis is a CAA Player of the Year candidate and he's joined in the back court by sophomore Deshon Parker and junior Darius Banks. Junior forward Dwight Wilson returns after a breakout sophomore season.

JMU's freshman class is considered to be one of the best incoming groups in program history. Forward Michael Christmas headlines the unit that includes forward Julien Wooden and guards Zyon Dobbs, Jayvis Harvey, and Quinn Richey. Former East Rockingham High School star Dalton Jefferson has joined the Dukes as a freshman walk-on.

JMU opens the 2019 campaign at home when the Dukes host Charlotte on November 6.